Comedy Legend Gilbert Gottfried Dead At 67

Comedy legend Gilbert Gottfried has passed away at the age of 67.

A statement from Gottfried’s family announced his death Tuesday, according to TMZ. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” Gottfried’s family wrote in the statement posted to his Twitter account.

Celebrities, writers and actors have taken to social media to share their sadness at Gottfried’s youthful passing.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family,” Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander wrote.

Gottfried recently lost his close friend and fellow comedian Bob Saget at just 65-year-old.

“Whenever I hear about somebody’s death I always think well okay, okay, were they on drugs? Were they drinking? Were they way overweight? Out of shape? Or something and then you find out no, no, none of those are true,” he said at the time, according to PageSix. (RELATED: Tributes Pour In On Twitter For Bob Saget After His Tragic Death At The Age Of 65)

Gottfried had reportedly battled heart issues since 2020, but it is unclear whether he died in a hospital or the specific nature of his condition, TMZ reported. Gottfried started his career in the 1970s, and starred on hit shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” and “The Cosby Show,” as well as a standout role in “Beverly Hills Cop 2,” TMZ noted.