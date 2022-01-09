Editorial

Bob Saget dies at the age of 65

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Actor Bob Saget attends the premiere of Netflix's "Fuller House" at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on February 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Legendary actor Bob Saget has died.

The Orange Country Sheriff’s Department announced Saget’s death Sunday night, and tweeted that “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Prior to the tweet from the police, TMZ reported that the star comedian and “Full House” actor died at the age of 65 while at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

Emergency personnel arrived to the hotel around 4:00 EST after Saget was found dead by hotel security, according to the same report.

His cause of death isn’t known at this time.

This is nothing short of an absolute tragedy, and there’s no other way to describe it. Saget was an icon and now at the age of 65, he’s passed away.

It’s a brutal punch to the gut. While being 65 isn’t exactly young, it’s far too damn young to be dying unexpectedly.

We just lost Betty White a few days back and now we’ve lost Bob Saget. It’s an incredibly tough situation, and there’s no other way around it.

He was a superstar actor and comedian, and I’m not sure we’ll see anyone like him again for awhile.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.