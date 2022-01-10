Editorial

Tributes Pour In On Twitter For Bob Saget After His Tragic Death At The Age Of 65

Bob Saget (Photo by Jason Kirk/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Twitter has been flooded with reactions to Bob Saget’s tragic death.

The legendary actor and comedian died at the age of 65, and was found by the authorities in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As you’d expect, reactions poured in from all over the spectrum following the “Full House” star’s unexpected and heartbreaking death.

You can check out some of the reactions below.

Death is never easy, but it’s always a hell of a lot harder whenever you lose an absolute legend, and make no mistake about it, that’s exactly what Bob Saget was.

Whether “Full House” or appearing on “Entourage,” the man never missed.

Rest easy, Bob. Rest easy!