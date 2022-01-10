Tributes Pour In On Twitter For Bob Saget After His Tragic Death At The Age Of 65

Twitter has been flooded with reactions to Bob Saget’s tragic death.

The legendary actor and comedian died at the age of 65, and was found by the authorities in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

Bob Saget Found Dead In A Hotel Room. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/KbS91gdqWT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 10, 2022

As you’d expect, reactions poured in from all over the spectrum following the “Full House” star’s unexpected and heartbreaking death.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

You can check out some of the reactions below.

Bob Saget was a beloved and boundary-pushing comedian. He’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/ftE8MvdOm1 — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022

I have always and will always love Bob Saget. https://t.co/dAlMU913Wc — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) January 3, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

RIP Bob Saget. Everything I start to write about him just feels inadequate. He is universally loved. I am so grateful he was my friend. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) January 10, 2022

Death is never easy, but it’s always a hell of a lot harder whenever you lose an absolute legend, and make no mistake about it, that’s exactly what Bob Saget was.

Whether “Full House” or appearing on “Entourage,” the man never missed.

Rest easy, Bob. Rest easy!