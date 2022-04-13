Dolphin Attacks Trainer In Miami

A trainer was attacked by a dolphin Saturday during a “Flipper” show at the Miami Seaquarium.

The 23-year-old dolphin named Sundance broke from its routine and started attacking its trainer after they collided in the water, according to the Daily Mail. A video of the incident was captured by photographer Shannon Carpenter and shows the moment when Sundance turned on the trainer.

Carpenter posted the video to TikTok, where it has amassed more than 500 shares.

The trainer can be seen struggling to stay above water before being dragged through the water. As she tried to swim to get out of the pool, the trainer’s head disappeared for a short time beneath the water. The trainer eventually managed to get out of the water and was transported away from the facility by ambulance, according to Newsweek.

Dolphins can swim at speeds up to 18 miles-per-hour and use their snouts to attack sharks in the wild, according to the Whales and Dolphins Coalition. (RELATED: California Forces SeaWorld To Free Willy)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture accused the Seaquarium of number of alleged animal rights violations in a report in 2021, the Daily Mail reported. Past incidents include allegedly feeding animals rotten fish and housing an orca whale in a dilapidated tank, the outlet continued.

“This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer,” Seaquarium said a statement about Saturday’s incident, according to WPLG. “As a precaution, Miami-Dade County safety authorities were contacted. Our family extends to include the animals in our care, our team members and our guests. While there is no apparent serious injury, a careful watch and follow-up evaluations will ensure the best care for all.”