PRZEMYSL, POLAND – Daily Caller reporter Diana Glebova traveled to Przemysl, Poland, to look at the refugee camp set up to house thousands of Ukrainian refugees just a few miles from the border.

Over 2.3 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Poland in six weeks since Russia’s invasion. Several Ukrainians froze to death waiting to cross the border in the first days of the war, standing in line for over 12 hours amid thousands of people.