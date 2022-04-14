Watch As Biden Shakes Hands With Thin Air After North Carolina Speech

President Joe Biden appeared to offer a handshake to nobody in particular after finishing his Thursday speech in Greensboro, North Carolina.

When the speech ended, the president turned to his right and put out his hand in thin air for a few moments before turning around and roaming the stage for several seconds. He then proceeded to the other side of the stage to shake hands with attendees in the audience.

WATCH:

The president also unexpectedly turned his back to the audience while telling a story about his father.

“Excuse my back, but I’m look at you,” he said.

WATCH: Biden gets lost on stage, starts talking to the flag hanging behind him. Is Joe okay? pic.twitter.com/OYfLtgkoJP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2022

Twitter users immediately called Biden’s actions at the end of the speech “elder abuse” and questioned his mental state.

I repeat, where are the White House and Biden family handlers whose job it is to make him look good? This is truly bizarre, unless they WANT him to look like a dementia patient. https://t.co/AGtTnqtxPm — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 14, 2022

All of the leading doctors agree that shaking hands with the air is just a symptom of a stutter https://t.co/A4OnOEXuUB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 14, 2022

Oh man. The music makes it 10x worse. This man is unfit to be President. Period. https://t.co/FYMHTKUFQQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 14, 2022

The president addressed the administration’s efforts on combating inflation at the A&T State University, the largest historically Black college in the country (HCBU), according to McClatchy DC Bureau. A Bureau of Labor Statistics statement said the speech would “discuss his Administration’s efforts to make more in America, rebuild our supply chains here at home, and bring down costs for the American people as part of Building a Better America.”

Inflation hit a four-decade high Tuesday with the announcement that the March Consumer Price Index soared 8.5%. In response, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the administration’s past claims that inflation is “transitory” at Wednesday’s press briefing. (RELATED: Biden Left Looking For Someone To Talk To As Obama Is Surrounded By Democrat Groupies)

“Does the White House still view inflation as transitory?” Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked.

“That is the view of the Federal Reserve and outside economists, and they all continue to project it will come down this year,” the press secretary said.

During a Tuesday speech in Iowa, a bird appeared to have defecated on the president’s shoulder, causing several Twitter users to immediately mock him via Twitter.