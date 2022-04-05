Biden Left Looking For Someone To Talk To As Obama Is Surrounded By Democrat Groupies

Prominent Democrats flocked around former President Barack Obama while ignoring President Joe Biden at the White House Tuesday after Biden signed an executive order aimed at strengthening the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

After signing the order, Biden shook several hands and saluted the crowd before slowly wandering away from the table. Upon realizing no one was walking with him, Biden lifted his hands in apparent frustration and turned around to see several people, including Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, encircling Obama.

WATCH:

Biden stared with his back to the camera for several seconds before continuing to walk away.

When you bring your cooler brother to the office and all your co-workers like him more than you pic.twitter.com/iTKmHcregB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 5, 2022

Obama, who first signed the ACA into law in 2010, returned to the White House Tuesday for the first time since former President Donald Trump was inaugurated. The current and former president shared good-natured banter in their speeches, and at one point Obama jokingly referred to Biden as “Vice President Biden.”

“It feels like the good old days,” Biden said of Obama’s ceremonial return. (RELATED: Biden Admin’s Own Study Confirms The Worst About The Left’s Climate Agenda)

“They are real friends, not just Washington friends,” Psaki said in a Monday press conference. “I’m sure they will talk about events in the world as well as their families and personal lives.”

