DeSantis Bans Abortions After 15 Weeks

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday banning most abortions in the state after 15 weeks.

The legislation changes Florida’s abortion limit from six months’ gestation to fifteen weeks, with exceptions in place for medical emergencies threatening the life and health of the mother and for cases of fatal fetal abnormalities.

Florida Enacts Protections for Unborn Babies at 15 Weeks https://t.co/IeOANY8LxM — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2022

Florida’s new law comes weeks before the Supreme Court is expected to decide on the constitutionality of a similar Mississippi law banning most abortions at 15 weeks. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade and gives the Court a chance to potentially overturn Roe or redefine the generally-understood point of fetal viability.

“The bill today will provide protections for unborn children from abortion when the child reaches fifteen weeks of gestational age,” DeSantis said in a speech before signing the bill. “Of course, these are babies that have heartbeats and that can feel pain and can move.” (RELATED: Yelp Exec: Abortion Access Is ‘Fundamental’ To Women’s Success In The Workplace)

Planned Parenthood Action said the legislation was part of a “connected, coordinated attack on our rights.”

.@GovRonDeSantis and the Florida Legislature have delivered a milestone victory for moms and babies. The bill signed today may save more than 3,300 lives a year by protecting babies and moms from cruel and dangerous late abortions. Full statement: https://t.co/YVLfgjcgXy pic.twitter.com/JgYT3nK3j1 — Susan B. Anthony List #ModernizeOurLaw (@SBAList) April 14, 2022

The Susan B. Anthony List supported the measure.

“The bill signed today may save more than 3,300 lives a year by protecting babies and moms from cruel and dangerous late abortions,” the organization said.

