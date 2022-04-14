Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter For More Than $40 Billion

Elon Musk wants to own 100% of Twitter.

The tech visionary and billionaire recently set off a firestorm when he purchased a large chunk of Twitter’s stock, and he’s now coming for the whole thing for the price of $43.4 billion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Musk wrote the following in part in a message to Twitter board chair Bret Taylor, according to the same report:

However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.

I can’t begin to tell you how much I hope this happens. It’s not just that I want Elon Musk to take over Twitter. It’s that we need Elon Musk to take over Twitter.

BREAKING: Elon Musk has offered to buy all of Twitter. This NEEDS to happen.@ElonMusk can make Twitter great again! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 14, 2022

The social media platform went from being fun and interesting years ago to being nothing more than a cesspool of censorship and garbage.

Look no further than Tucker Carlson getting censored for stating basic biological facts to understand how hard and fast Twitter has fallen.

Now, the Tesla genius has the opportunity to take complete control, and make Twitter a platform that honors the ideas of free speech and diversity of thought.

He can make a place where stating basic facts doesn’t get you banned.

18 days away from the election and Twitter has locked out @TeamTrump from its official account and continues to censor negative stories against Joe Biden. This is scary. https://t.co/rIJV4AVgly — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 15, 2020

