Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter For More Than $40 Billion

Elon Musk wants to own 100% of Twitter.
The tech visionary and billionaire recently set off a firestorm when he purchased a large chunk of Twitter’s stock, and he’s now coming for the whole thing for the price of $43.4 billion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Musk wrote the following in part in a message to Twitter board chair Bret Taylor, according to the same report:
However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.
As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.
Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.
I can’t begin to tell you how much I hope this happens. It’s not just that I want Elon Musk to take over Twitter. It’s that we need Elon Musk to take over Twitter.
BREAKING: Elon Musk has offered to buy all of Twitter. This NEEDS to happen.@ElonMusk can make Twitter great again!
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 14, 2022
The social media platform went from being fun and interesting years ago to being nothing more than a cesspool of censorship and garbage.
Look no further than Tucker Carlson getting censored for stating basic biological facts to understand how hard and fast Twitter has fallen.
Twitter Censors Tucker | @dailycaller @TuckerCarlson https://t.co/dwDD1HzijW
— KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) March 23, 2022
Now, the Tesla genius has the opportunity to take complete control, and make Twitter a platform that honors the ideas of free speech and diversity of thought.
He can make a place where stating basic facts doesn’t get you banned.
18 days away from the election and Twitter has locked out @TeamTrump from its official account and continues to censor negative stories against Joe Biden.
This is scary. https://t.co/rIJV4AVgly
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 15, 2020
Keep checking back for more information on this developing situation as we have it.