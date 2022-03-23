Twitter Censors Tucker

Fox News host and Daily Caller cofounder Tucker Carlson was censored by Twitter after pointing out the factual accuracy of tweets regarding transgender Assistant Secretary for Health and “Woman of the Year” Rachel Levine.

Carlson posted screenshots Tuesday of tweets written by satirical news outlet The Babylon Bee as well as Turning Point USA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk. The Babylon Bee lost access to their Twitter account after publishing an article entitled “The Babylon Bee’s Man Of The Year Is Rachel Levine.” The tech company decided that the award violated its “hateful conduct policy.”

Similarly, Kirk was locked out of his account for “hateful conduct” until he removed a tweet where he accurately wrote, “Richard Levine spent 54 years of his life as a man. He had a wife and a family. He ‘transitioned’ to being a woman in 2011, Joe Biden appointed Levine to be a 4-Star Admiral and now USA Today has named ‘Rachel’ Levine as a ‘Woman of the Year’ Where are the feminists?”

Neither The Babylon Bee nor Kirk said anything incorrect in their tweets, which Carlson pointed out posting screenshots of the original tweets.

After Tucker Carlson pointed out that the Babylon Bee & Charlie Kirk tweets containing basic facts about human biology were accurate, Twitter decided to censor Tucker too. pic.twitter.com/oIWP2CZtXT — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 23, 2022

Carlson was subsequently censored, with Twitter stating that “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules” in a large blue banner on his personal account. Thankfully, Carlson is still able to tweet to his almost 5 million followers. (RELATED: Kid Rock Says ‘F**k Fauci’ During Interview With Tucker Carlson)

Some Twitter users were quick to denounce the move, one writing that, “after Tucker Carlson pointed out that the Babylon Bee & Charlie Kirk Tweets containing basic facts about human biology were accurate, Twitter decided to censor Tucker too,” sharing a screenshot of the banner now in place over the “hateful” tweet.