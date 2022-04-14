‘Great Day For Diversity’: Elon Musk Poised To Be First African American To Own A Major Social Media Company

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is poised to become the first African American to own a major social media company should Twitter accept his massive offer.

Author Matt Walsh raised the point Thursday morning after Musk announced he offered Twitter $43.4 billion to buy the platform after rejecting a seat on the board.

“If Elon Musk buys Twitter, he will be the first African American to own a major social media platform,” Walsh tweeted. “This is a great day for diversity. Another glass ceiling shattered!”

If Elon Musk buys Twitter, he will be the first African American to own a major social media platform. This is a great day for diversity. Another glass ceiling shattered! — Dr. Matt Walsh, Women’s Studies Scholar (@MattWalshBlog) April 14, 2022

Walsh then suggested Musk hire him “to be Twitter’s new Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.”

“I am highly qualified as an LGBT author and Women’s Studies scholar.”

I am highly qualified as an LGBT author and Women’s Studies scholar — Dr. Matt Walsh, Women’s Studies Scholar (@MattWalshBlog) April 14, 2022

Musk, who was born in South Africa and eventually moved to Canada before settling in the United States, said after initially investing in Twitter, he realizes now “the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.” (REPORT: Twitter Employees Are Worried Elon Musk Will Unleash Free Speech, Possibly Paving The Way For Trump’s Return)

“As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”

“Twitter has extraordinary potential,” Musk continued. “I will unlock it.”

Twitter announced Sunday that Musk would not be joining the board following a personal choice.