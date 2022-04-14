Wisconsin ‘Drag Teacher’ Dances For Students In School’s ‘Fine Arts Week’

A Wisconsin French teacher dressed in drag and performed for students during Middleton High School’s Fine Arts Week, according to a report from a Wisconsin-based conservative organization.

Empower Wisconsin identified the teacher dressed in drag as Matthew Kashdan. Kashdan is a French teacher in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Kashdan is seen in the video dressed in drag and lip-syncing to the song “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. The teacher donned a blue sequin dress, red boots and a purple wig.

The performance was vetted by Middleton High School teaching faculty, according to a report from The Federalist.

Watch:

Students in an @mcpasd school were treated to a drag queen performance by a “drag teacher” during school hours. Imagine if they focused on teaching math, science, and history instead of drag. This is sickening. pic.twitter.com/TvyoQ8pW6r — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2022

One Middleton-Cross Plains Area Schools parent wrote to conservative talk show host Vicki McKenna expressing frustration over the performance.

“I send my children to school and entrust them to teachers that I have to believe are professionals who won’t destroy their innocence for their own pleasure,” the parent said.

“I don’t care what Matthew Kashdan does outside of school,” the parent continued. “I do care what he does at Middleton High School.”

Shannon Valladolid, the district’s director of information and public relations, told Empower Wisconsin that parent permission to attend the Fine Arts Week performance has never been required. (RELATED: Michigan Teacher Warns Students Not To Question People With Gender Dysphoria)

“This week is full of performances that are enjoyed by students and staff alike,” Valladolid said. “Performances range from music to dance to martial arts, culinary arts, visual arts, language arts, and other arts that fit our extensive definition of The Arts.”

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.