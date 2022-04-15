Gilbert Gottfried Reportedly Left Behind Secret ‘Aladdin’ Outtakes

Never-before-seen outtakes from the Disney movie “Aladdin” have reportedly been discovered on late comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s Cameo page, The New York Post reported Friday.

Over 200 hours of exclusive, unseen content, including the outtakes from the iconic Disney movie, were found saved on Gottfried’s Cameo page, according to the New York Post.

News of Gottfried’s death April 12 sent shockwaves through Hollywood, and his numerous celebrity friends shared loving messages and memories in an outpouring love for the respected actor. Unseen footage of Gottfried in the role of Iago the parrot in the Disney classic was an unexpected find that will forever commemorate the actor’s contributions to the world of film, according to the New York Post.

The iconic pairing of Gottfried in the role of Iago alongside the late Robin Williams as the blue Genie in the Disney movie was crafted by co-directors John Musker and Ron Clements for the 1992 hit film, according to the New York Post.

The villainous bird’s outtakes that have been saved by Gottfried now form part of the memorable moments and the iconic legacy that Gottfried has left behind, according to the outlet.

“Kids see the movie now and most of them don’t know who Gilbert Gottfried is, but they know Iago,” said Musker, according to the New York Post.

The actor was known to improvise many of his lines while recording the film, and although many made it into the final product, it is believed that there may be some unseen, unused footage stored somewhere at Disney, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Comedy Legend Gilbert Gottfried Dead At 67)

Gottfried was one of the top earners on Cameo, which is a video app that connects fans with their favorite celebrities and offers them direct communication with one another, according to the New York Post. The actor had reportedly earned over $2 million from 12,000 Cameo messages, not including the roughly 200 hours of video that he had created and saved on the app prior to his death, reported the outlet.