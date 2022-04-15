REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Player Kelvin Joseph Is A ‘Person Of Interest’ In A Murder Case

Police reportedly want to speak to Dallas Cowboys player Kelvin Joseph about an ongoing murder case.

The talented football player for the Dallas Cowboys is a “person of interest” in the killing of Cameron Ray back in March, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Joseph has admitted to being at the scene of the shooting and the Cowboys are also looking into the situation, according to the same report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Cowboys do not believe Joseph pulled the trigger during the shooting, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.

Dallas Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph is a person of interest in Dallas murder investigation https://t.co/euaj4fB17b — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 15, 2022

Ray was shot in the early morning hours of March 18 in Dallas, according to CBS. Ray died at the hospital from the injuries suffered during the shooting.

Fox 4 reported that Ray was shot from a passing vehicle after an alleged altercation.

Dallas police want to speak with #Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph as a person of interest in the murder of a 20-year-old man last month. pic.twitter.com/re16hmGdMB — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 15, 2022

Obviously, this is a very fluid situation, and there’s no reason at all to presume Joseph is guilty of anything. This is America and you 100% have the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in court, and the Cowboys player hasn’t been charged with a single thing.

So, there’s no reason to jump to conclusions. All we know right now is that the police are interested in talking to him.

Sources confirm Dallas Police Homicide detectives want to talk to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph about a homicide on lower Greenville outside a bar. Police say Cameron Ray was shot after a fight on March 18th. @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) April 15, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for developments on this incredibly serious situation as we have them.