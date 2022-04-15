Editorial

REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Player Kelvin Joseph Is A ‘Person Of Interest’ In A Murder Case

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Cornerback Kelvin Joseph #24 of the Dallas Cowboys lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Police reportedly want to speak to Dallas Cowboys player Kelvin Joseph about an ongoing murder case.

The talented football player for the Dallas Cowboys is a “person of interest” in the killing of Cameron Ray back in March, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Joseph has admitted to being at the scene of the shooting and the Cowboys are also looking into the situation, according to the same report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Cowboys do not believe Joseph pulled the trigger during the shooting, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.

Ray was shot in the early morning hours of March 18 in Dallas, according to CBS. Ray died at the hospital from the injuries suffered during the shooting.

Fox 4 reported that Ray was shot from a passing vehicle after an alleged altercation.

Obviously, this is a very fluid situation, and there’s no reason at all to presume Joseph is guilty of anything. This is America and you 100% have the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in court, and the Cowboys player hasn’t been charged with a single thing.

So, there’s no reason to jump to conclusions. All we know right now is that the police are interested in talking to him.

Make sure to keep checking back for developments on this incredibly serious situation as we have them.