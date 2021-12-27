The Cowboys Beating Washington Puts Up Monster TV Ratings

The Dallas Cowboys blowing out Washington 56-14 Sunday night put up some huge TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys earning a monster win over Washington averaged 13 million viewers on NBC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final ratings will be higher.

The NFL put on another primetime game for America, and the TV ratings were through the roof as always.

As I’ve said more than once, you can pretty much set your watch to it at this point.

It’s also not hard to figure out why so many people tuned in for all the action. Washington and Dallas are bitter rivals, and the latter is doing everything possible to fight for great playoff position.

If that doesn’t stoke your interest and make you watch, I’m not sure anything will!

With only two more weeks of the regular season left, I have no doubt we’re in for some big ratings, and once we hit the playoffs, the numbers should really explode.