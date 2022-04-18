Democratic Rep. Blasts Federal Government For Leaving Border Patrol Agents In The Dust Amid Border Crisis

Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar blasted the federal government for making border patrol agents feel betrayed, emphasizing Monday on “Fox & Friends” that the government needs to listen to the border communities and border patrol.

“I can tell you in talking to the men and women in green, they don’t want to have somebody from D.C. come in and just give them a pat on the back. They want somebody to really have their back, and they don’t,” Cuellar said.

“Right now, when you talk to men and women in green and in blue, they feel demoralized. They don’t feel that Washington has their backs, and we’ve got to do more than just give them a pat on the back. You know, the other 60 percent of the Border Patrol, the two sectors I mentioned, they want to be out there securing a border. They don’t want to be changing the diapers and all that … Look, it’s OK to listen to immigration activists when this policy has been made, but who’s listening to the men and women in green, who’s listening to communities?” he continued.

Rep. Henry Cuellar on @FoxNews: “You can’t say we have a pandemic or a public health issue here. But then say everything is fine at the border and then lift the Title 42 which is a health order. You just can’t have both.” pic.twitter.com/m1GISrYBet — America Rising (@AmericaRising) April 18, 2022

Cuellar was one of the congressional Democrats who opposed President Joe Biden lifting Title 42, a public health measure enabling law enforcement to deport illegal migrants to their home country due to COVID-19. (RELATED: Even Democrats Are Speaking Out Against The CDC Ending Title 42)

“But some of us are standing up and saying this is the right thing to do for the border … We all believe in immigration reform, but we don’t want chaos at the border. We want law and order at the border,” Cuellar told Fox News.

Cuellar is facing a progressive challenger in the midterms, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-endorsed, Jessica Cisneros.