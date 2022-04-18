Psaki Is Replaced Momentarily By An Unexpected Guest At The Podium

The Easter Bunny surprised reporters Monday when he took the podium at the White House press briefing.

The Easter Bunny shuffled into the briefing room and made his way to the podium and mimicked White House press secretary Jen Psaki by pointing at the reporters. Psaki then took to the podium.

“Who knows who’s under here,” the press secretary said. “No more bunny business. Thank you for joining us, Easter Bunny.”

“Are there sticks and carrots?” NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell asked.

“Oh, Kelly, coming with the fire today,” Psaki replied. “I like it.”

The White House held its first Easter Egg Roll since 2019 on Monday. The event, which dates back to 1878, had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Easter Bunny, later revealed to be White House director of message planning Meg Hays, interrupted President Joe Biden as he answered questions on Afghanistan and Pakistan. Separate footage showed First Lady Jill Biden instructing her husband to wave after he wished everyone a “happy, happy Easter.”

“All of you, have fun today. Welcome to the White House, welcome to your house, and happy, happy Easter.” (RELATED: Easter Bunny Appears To Shuffle Biden Away As He Starts Talking About Afghanistan)

“Wave, wave,” the First Lady can be heard saying.

Jill Biden just prompted Joe Biden: “Wave…wave.” Everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/UecKizuwtj — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 18, 2022

Photographs showed children racing with colored eggs by hitting them across the lawn with wooden spoons.

The First Lady chose “egg-ucation” as the event’s theme, turning the South Lawn into a school community since “education never stops,” the Associated Press reported.