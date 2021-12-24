Biden Says ‘Let’s Go Brandon, I Agree’

President Joe Biden responded “I agree” after a parent said the anti-Biden slogan “Let’s Go Brandon” during a Christmas Eve event Friday at the White House.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden answered calls from parents and children from the NORAD Santa tracking program, which tracks Santa Claus’ whereabouts on Christmas Eve, the Daily Mail reported. The caller, Jared, used the anti-Biden phrase after his children told the first couple what they wanted for Christmas.

“I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well and Let’s Go, Brandon,” Jared said.

“Let’s Go Brandon, I agree,” the president replied. “By the way, are you Oregon?… Where’s your home?”

First Lady Jill Biden appeared to slightly chuckle after the caller’s remark.

BREAKING: Joe Biden was taking calls from the NORAD Santa tracking program and a dad ended the call with “Merry Christmas, and Let’s Go Brandon.” Biden replied with: “Let’s Go Brandon, I agree” pic.twitter.com/Hc0pLWGRx1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 24, 2021

The couple virtually hosted parents and children in the South Court Auditorium, according to the report. Jill Biden read the children’s book “Olaf’s Night Before Christmas” to the children in attendance.

“You’re bringing us some joy,” Biden told the attendee, the outlet reported.

The first couple made a surprise appearance at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. earlier in the day. (RELATED: ‘Let’s Go, Brandon! Wooooo!’: Man Interrupts Nancy Pelosi’s Press Conference)

“We’ve never had a president come with the first lady on Christmas Eve,” a hospital administrator said, according to the Daily Mail.

The “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan gained national notoriety after NBC reporter Kelli Stavast claimed that an audience chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” at the Talladega Speedway in Alabama was actually saying “Let’s Go, Brandon” in support of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at an Oct. 2 race. Brown recently wrote a Newsweek op-ed describing his support for the “millions of Americans” chanting his name “when Washington does not.”

Conservative and anti-Biden politicians, celebrities and ordinary citizens have used the phrase to express their contempt for the administration. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis notably dubbed the Biden administration “the Brandon administration” during a Nov. 3 press conference in Tampa Bay.

The governor told WEPC CBS 12 reporter Jay O’Brien that the phrase represents the people’s feelings toward the “very partisan” media, who he said was dishonest with the public by saying that the audience was chanting “Let’s Go, Brandon” instead of “F*ck Joe Biden.”