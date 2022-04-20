Cooper Kupp Says He Doesn’t Need To Be The Highest Paid Receiver In The NFL

Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp doesn’t feel the need to be the highest paid player in the league at his position.

Most guys in the NFL want to set the market when it’s time for a new contract, and it’s not hard to understand why. This is America, and we all want to make a ton of money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the Los Angeles Rams receiver has a much humbler approach.

When talking about if he needs the most money, Kupp said, “I don’t think that’s the approach that I take. There’s a place you want to be. There’s a place that I think is fair. I’m not trying to beat anybody. I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone else,” according to Andrew Siciliano.

That’s one hell of a humble response from Kupp. A lot of pro athletes love to be flashy and love to be the center of attention. I’m not hating on them. I’m just stating obvious facts.

Kupp is cut from some different cloth because he apparently doesn’t feel that way at all.

Instead of talking about the team needing to respect him with a certain salary, he just said he’s “not trying to compare” himself to anyone else in the league.

That’s an incredibly mature response and outlook on the situation.

The reality of the situation is that Kupp is going to be paid a massive salary over the coming years, and he deserves every penny. He just apparently doesn’t feel the need to brag about it! I love it.