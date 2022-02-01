Cooper Kupp Shares An Awesome Moment With His Wife After Beating The 49ers

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp shared a great moment with his wife Anna this past Sunday night.

After beating the 49ers in the NFC title game, the talented receiver’s wife ran onto the field and jumped on him for a hug. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the moment below.

That’s about as authentic and real as it gets. You can see how happy Anna is for her husband and you can see how happy Cooper is to share the moment with her.

If that doesn’t make your eyes a little misty, you might want to check to make sure you still have a soul.

What an amazing moment between Cooper Kupp and Robert Woodspic.twitter.com/G4cxRA0bVh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 31, 2022

Whenever you reach your goals in life, you want to have someone to share them with. That’s just the way life works, and clearly, Cooper and his wife were insanely excited after beating the 49ers.

How could they not be? They just made the Super Bowl! It doesn’t get much better in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Props to both of them for giving a moment to smile over. You just love to see it!