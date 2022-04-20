Swimming Legend Emma McKeon Comes Out Against Biological Males Competing With Women

Australian Olympic legend Emma McKeon has said that females swimming against someone who is “biologically a male” is “just not fair” for women’s sport.

McKeon, 27, made the comments at an In Conversation event for Griffith University, according to In Queensland. The swimmer is Australia’s most decorated Olympian, the Daily Mail reported. She recently accepted a “wild card” nomination for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, In Queensland continued.

Aussie swimming ace Emma McKeon makes defiant stand against transgender athletes competing in women’s sport https://t.co/4wNn1M6ZdO — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) April 20, 2022

“I personally wouldn’t want to be racing against someone who is biologically a male, so that’s a concern,” McKeon said, the outlet reported, “It’s not a new thing, but it’s new in that sport, swimming, are going to have to deal with it.” (RELATED: Politico Suggests Angelina Jolie Might Be ‘Jane Doe’ In FBI Lawsuit Involving Domestic Violence)

“But now that it’s a growing thing, the sport has to think about how to handle it and how to deal with it, because you do want to be inclusive, but you don’t want to have females racing against swimmers who are biologically male because it’s just not fair,” McKeon continued, according to the outlet. Her comments come as the topic of transgender sports dominate Australia’s Federal Election on May 21, Sky News reported.

“That girls should be able to play sport against girls and boys should be able to play sport against boys and that that should be, well it is covered, by the sex discrimination act and that sports currently are in control of this issue,” Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said during a press conference Wednesday, “So let me tell you what this issue is really about — this is an issue about the chaos within the New South Wales branch of the Liberal Party.”