Johnny Depp Alleges Wife Blamed Dogs For Mysterious Poop Found In Bed

Johnny Depp described finding fecal matter in his bed and alleged his now ex-wife Amber Heard was responsible for it, but tried to blame their dogs for the act, according to his testimony in court on Wednesday.

Depp maintains the feces was human, but Heard and her team insist it was left there by their dogs.

When prompted about the fecal matter on his bed, Depp referenced Heard and said “She brought up the fecal matter on the bed. She tried to blame it on the dogs. They’re tea cup Yorkies. They weight 4 pounds each. That did Not come from a dog,” according to Twitter.

Depp told the court there was no chance that the fecal matter belonged to the dogs, and stated that it was far too big, according to WTRF News. Depp described the discovery of the fecal matter in his bed by saying it was “so outside, so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh,” according to TMZ.

Depp has made multiple court appearances in connection with the defamation suit he launched against Heard, according to TMZ. The actor made a series of revelations while taking the stand Wednesday, inclusive of the detailing of a fight that led to physical violence, while the couple was in Australia, reported the outlet. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Describes Bloody Fights And Amber Heard’s Suicide Threats In Court)

“She brought up the fecal matter on the bed. She tried to blame it on the dogs. They’re tea cup Yorkies. They weight 4 pounds each. That did NOT come from a dog.” Johnny Depp on Amber Heard poop explanation #AmberTurd pic.twitter.com/0XOjLtR3es — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) April 20, 2022

Depp went on to claim that his finger was severed during that alleged violent exchange with Heard, and told the court that he had lied at the hospital while getting medical care, in order to protect Heard, according to TMZ.

Depp went on to claim that he suffered “verbal and psychological abuse,” on an ongoing basis, according to the Independent.

Depp also alleges Heard put out a lit cigarette on his face, according to TooFab.