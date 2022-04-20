Johnny Depp Describes Bloody Fights And Amber Heard’s Suicide Threats In Court

Johnny Depp took the stand in court Wednesday and detailed bloody fights and suicide threats he allegedly endured during his marriage to ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp testified that Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him during a fight, which sliced off the tip of his finger and caused him to bleed profusely, according to court video footage posted by TMZ. Depp also alleged that Heard would threaten suicide when he attempted to remove himself from their arguments, the outlet reported.

Depp detailed that fight, which took place while the couple was in Australia, alleging that he was pouring himself a drink at their bar, when their dispute turned violent, according to the court video. Depp alleges Heard was “hurling insults right left and center,” and said she allegedly threw a bottle of vodka at him, which missed.

Heard allegedly proceeded to throw a larger bottle, and Depp alleges this one “made contact” with his fingers that were on the edge of the bar. Claiming to have felt no pain at first, Depp revealed, “I felt heat, and I felt as if something were dripping down my hand and I realized the tip of my finger had been severed, and I was looking directly at my bones sticking out, and the meaty portion of the outside of your finger, and blood was just pouring out,” he said in the court video. (RELATED: REPORT: Amber Heard Subpoenas LAPD ‘Records,’ Body Camera Footage From 2016 Domestic Disturbance With Johnny Depp)

Depp went on to describe his next moments as being similar to a nervous breakdown, as he allegedly went into shock and wrote on the walls in his blood, as he struggled to cope with the situation that was unfolding, according to the video. Depp claimed to have lied about the cause of his injury when receiving medical attention at the hospital, according to the court video, in an effort to protect Heard.