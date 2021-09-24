REPORT: Amber Heard Subpoenas LAPD ‘Records,’ Body Camera Footage From 2016 Domestic Disturbance With Johnny Depp

Amber Heard reportedly subpoenaed “records,” body camera footage, and more from the Los Angeles Police Department in a 2016 domestic disturbance involving ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The 35-year-old actress‘ legal team has requested the LAPD “produce the books, documents, records, electronically stored information, and tangible things” pertaining to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, Deadline reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Amber Heard Confirms ‘Difficult’ Split From Elon Musk)

Amber Heard drags LAPD further into $50M legal battle with #JohnnyDepp; subpoenas cops over 2016 domestic disturbance (An error was made in the initial publication of this post/tweet. Amber Heard is the one seeking LAPD records, not Johnny Depp.) MORE: https://t.co/cUOeRXg4ih pic.twitter.com/1SsAQi4lyW — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 24, 2021

The report noted that a subpoena asking for similar items was sent in January. The new one reportedly requested “the audit trails for any deletions, modifications, or viewing of the body camera footage uploaded to evidence.com by Officers Saenz and Hadden during the period October 1, 2015 through August 1, 2016.” (RELATED: Johnny Depp Loses Libel Suit Against The Sun, Will Be Suing Amber Heard In May)

“We don’t comment on open or pending litigation,” an LAPD public information officer told Deadline.

The “Aquaman” star reportedly wants the material to determine whether officers “followed LAPD policy, procedures and/or protocols in responding to the call at Eastern Columbia Building on May 21, 2016 respecting Ms. Heard.”

Heard also has reportedly requested “all documents and communications of any nature respecting any investigation of, and any disciplinary actions taken against Officers Saenz and Hadden for any conduct up through December 2016.”

Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million for defamation and she countersued. A trial is set for 2022.

Depp and Heard were married for 15 months before she filed for divorce in 2016.