Parents Charged In Death Of Baby After Father Allegedly Put Alcohol In Child’s Bottle

A Georgia couple was charged in the death of their four-week-old baby after the father allegedly put alcohol in the child’s bottle, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Sydnei Dunn and Marquis Colvin were arrested April 14 in connection to the alleged incident, the sheriff’s office said via a press release. The couple brought their child to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta the previous day because the child was unresponsive, according to the release. Hospital officials claimed that details related to the child’s condition didn’t make sense, which prompted them to contact law enforcement, the release stated.

When law enforcement questioned the couple, Dunn said she’d drank a lot of alcohol the day prior and must have passed the alcohol to her baby through her breast milk, the sheriff’s office said. Later, Dunn alleged that Colvin put alcohol in the baby’s bottle. Dunn explained that she and Colvin brought their child to the hospital after the infant became unresponsive, according to the release. (RELATED: Kindergartner Brings Alcoholic Drink To School, Shares It With Classmates)

Doctors “advised that the child had a quantity of alcohol in its system that was well over four times the legal limit for an adult,” the sheriff’s office said. The legal blood-alcohol limit for people driving in Georgia is 0.08, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The child died as a result of alcohol poisoning the next day, according to the outlet.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the pair’s apartment following the incident, according to WFLA. They found “evidence of a crime” and a gun, the sheriff’s office said.

Dunn, 24, was arrested on charges of malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct, according to the release. Colvin, 25, was arrested on the same charges plus possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a parole violation, the sheriff’s office said.

The pair is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond and may face additional charges, according to the release.