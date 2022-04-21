Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Her 96th Birthday In Jaw-Dropping Style

A new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was released in honor of her 96th birthday Thursday, and it’s one of her most incredible yet.

The photograph from the Royal Windsor Horse Show was taken on the Windsor Castle grounds, according to People magazine. In the photo, the Queen stands between two white fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale, while wearing a deep green coat and holding their reigns, the outlet reported.

The Queen has always been a fan of horses, People noted. She received her first horse at the age of four, a Shetland pony, the report continued. She has also been known to enthusiastically cheer at horse-racing events, the outlet reported.

She allegedly has not ridden her horses since 2021, with reports suggesting that she felt some discomfort the last time she got into the saddle. (RELATED: Harry And Meghan Visit The Queen For The First Time After Ditching The Royals)

This is the Queen’s second birthday since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021. He died at 99-years-old after 73 years of marriage to the British monarch.

To mark her 96th birthday, Queen Elizabeth left her primary residence of Windsor Castle to stay at her Sandringham estate, People continued. While there, She will reside at Wood Farm, a smaller five-bedroom home where the Prince spent a lot of time while retired, according to the outlet.