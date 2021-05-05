Queen Elizabeth II’s Physician Reportedly Reveals Prince Philip’s Cause Of Death

Prince Philip’s cause of death was reportedly revealed Tuesday by The Daily Telegraph.

The prince’s death was caused by “old age,” the death certificate said, according to Telegraph. The outlet noted the description used for the Duke of Edinburgh’s cause of death is common for people over the age of 80 years old who have been experiencing a “gradual decline.”

Nearly one month after #BuckinghamPalace confirmed the passing of Prince Philip, his cause of death has been revealed. https://t.co/N7Q2WnHa2v — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 5, 2021

The physician, Sir Huw Jeremy Wyndham Thomas, also reportedly noted that no injury or disease contributed to the cause of death. (RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II Speaks Out After For The First Time Since Prince Philip’s Death On Her 95th Birthday)

Philip was 99 years old at the time of his death.

The royal family announced Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle on April 9. The family celebrated the life of the Duke of Edinburgh on April 17.

Before his death, Prince Philip was hospitalized on Feb. 16 as a “precautionary measure” for “observation and rest,” as previously reported. He later had a heart procedure before returning home from the month-long hospital stay.

Queen Elizabeth II publicly thanked everyone for their support following the funeral.

“My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days,” the Queen said. “We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”