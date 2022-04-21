Trump Claims Video Of Him Storming Out Of Piers Morgan Interview Is Fake

Former President Donald Trump’s communications team released audio Wednesday that refuted claims he walked off during an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Morgan shared a clip on his Twitter account from his his upcoming show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

In the 30-second promotional clip, Morgan appeared to ask the former president about the 2020 election, telling Trump it was a “free and fair election,” to which Trump seems to respond, “only a fool would think that.” The clip concludes with Trump appearing to storm out of the interview after telling the filming crew to cut the cameras. (RELATED: Trump Has A Major Rally Planned In A Key Election State)

Trump has been very vocal about the 2020 election, alleging it has been stolen from him on numerous occasions without providing evidence.

However, the interview did not conclude with Trump abruptly ending the interview and storming off the set at that moment, according to Trump.

“Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me,” Trump said in a press release Wednesday. “He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest.”

The seven-and-a-half-minute audio tape seems to feature Morgan repeatedly asking more questions than time allowed, to which Trump’s communications director, Taylor Budowich, interjects and grants him “one last question.”

The interview is set to air April 25, the New York Post reported.