Trump reacts to the collapse of CNN+

Former President Donald Trump celebrated the collapse of CNN+ in a Thursday statement after the network announced the platform is shutting down.

“Congratulations to CNN+ on their decision to immediately FOLD for a lack of ratings, or viewers in any way, shape, or form,” Trump said. “It was like an empty desert out there despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars and the hiring of low-rated Chris Wallace, a man who tried so hard to be his father, Mike, but lacked the talent and whatever else is necessary to be a star.”

“In any event, it’s just one more piece of CNN and Fake News that we don’t have to bother with anymore!” he added.

CNN announced they are ending the operations of their streaming platform, CNN+, after just one month of its launching on March 29. The network intends to officially shut down the streaming service by April 30. (RELATED: Trump Responds To Jeff Zucker Leaving CNN)

The service has under 10,000 active daily users in its first month, though executives expected the numbers to reach approximately 2 million in the first year and 15-18 million in four years. The network’s parent company, WarnerMedia, merged with Discovery and created the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery. Some of the shows from CNN+ may be streamed on the newly formed platform.

The network spent nearly $300 million on CNN+, losing $9,375,000 daily. CNN’s upcoming president, Chris Licht, said investments will be focused on the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery.

“As we become Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN will be strongest as part of WBD’s streaming strategy which envisions news as an important part of a compelling broader offering along with sports, entertainment, and nonfiction content,” he said in a statement to staff. “We have therefore made the decision to cease operations of CNN+ and focus our investment on CNN’s core news-gathering operations and in further building CNN Digital.”

Some CNN+ programming is expected to run on Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service, while others will likely go to CNN’s live television programming, according to CNN. The platform’s shows were hosted by several prominent CNN figures, including Anderson Cooper, Poppy Harlow and Chris Wallace, who left Fox News to host a show on the new service.