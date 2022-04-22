REVIEW: ‘Outer Range’ Is Outstanding Through The First Three Episodes

“Outer Range” is off to an incredibly hot start.

Amazon dropped the first two episodes of the sci-fi/western with Josh Brolin last Friday, and the third episode was released Friday morning. (REVIEW: ‘Outer Range’ Is Off To A Very Strong Start)

This show is absolutely awesome through the first three episodes. It’s truly a mix of “Yellowstone” and “Stranger Things,” and I say that in the best way possible.

Now, as you all know, I speculated previously that Royal Abbott (Brolin) is from the past. Well, my theory about that was only strengthened after the latest episode.

We know Royal doesn’t remember anything before the age of nine. That was made clear during his uncomfortable talk with Autumn.

There’s A New Western Show Taking America By Storm, And Everyone Should Be Watching https://t.co/xJl3m9rfPf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2022

Right at the start of episode three, he reveals that he didn’t ever eat ice cream before the age of 10. Again, that would seem to indicate the first nine years of his life were wiped clean. He also claimed that he “ran away” at a young age after his dad died, and he revealed he had a younger sister we’d previously never known about.

Did that happen when he jumped time through the portal, which we now know for sure can jump? It’s impossible to know for sure, but that’s my theory as of right now. We also now know Autumn also doesn’t remember life before the age of nine because of an alleged accident.

Without getting into too many details for those of you who aren’t caught up, the entire show gives me a very unsettling feeling. No matter what is going on, you feel like something is off.

That’s especially true when it comes to Autumn. Everything about that woman makes me feel like danger and trouble is always lurking in the shadows.

If you haven’t started “Outer Range,” I can’t recommend it enough. Trust me when I say it’s a hell of a ride!