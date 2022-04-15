REVIEW: ‘Outer Range’ Is Off To A Very Strong Start

Amazon’s new show “Outer Range” is off to a hot start.

The first two episodes of the show dropped early Friday, and I wasted no time before firing up the premiere. When I first saw the trailer, I was very intrigued because of the obvious “Yellowstone” vibes and Josh Brolin playing the lead. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As expected, the first episode didn’t disappoint at all.

Now, let me be clear here. “Outer Range” is not “Yellowstone.” Yes, there are some shared themes like family and land ownership, but they’re very different.

“Outer Range” focuses on the patriarchy of a ranching family, Royal Abbott (Brolin), who stumbles upon an incredible mystery on his land. What is the mystery?

Well, there’s a giant hole that seemingly has no explanation for its existence.

From there, things only get dark and sinister. The Abbott family gets embroiled in a murder and fans are officially off to the races from there.

There’s also a very mysterious woman who stumbles to the ranch, and her motives seem far from clear. Is she good? Is she bad? It’s impossible to say through one episode, but what I will say beyond a shadow of a doubt is she knows a hell of a lot more than she’s letting on.

Also, the premiere ends on an outstanding cliffhanger.

So, if you’re looking for something great to watch, I can’t recommend checking out the premiere of “Outer Range” enough.