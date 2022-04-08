Watch The New Trailer For The Upcoming Josh Brolin Series ‘Outer Range’

“Outer Range” looks like it’s going to be an amazing show.

The plot of the upcoming Amazon series with Josh Brolin, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

If the trailer is an accurate indication of what fans can expect from the movie, I think it’s safe to say “Outer Range” is going to be a very trippy and fun time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Fire up the latest preview below.

This movie looks absolutely excellent to me. It looks like it’s going to be a ton of fun. Thanks to the success of “Yellowstone,” everyone is trying to cash in on western and cowboy content.

“Outer Range” will definitely do that, but it’s also bringing fans a bit of paranormal action as well. That’s a very fun mix.

Furthermore, we all know Josh Brolin is an outstanding actor. Everything he touches tends to turn to gold. When was the last time he was in a bad movie?

He was amazing in “Sicario” and it looks like that’s the same energy he will bring in “Outer Range.”

For those of you interested, you can catch “Outer Range” starting April 15!