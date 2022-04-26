MSNBC Host Mehdi Hasan Lashes Out At Biden Admin

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan criticized the Biden administration in a series of tweets Tuesday over the administration’s alleged failure to promote coronavirus booster shots.

Hasan retweeted a claim from a Twitter user that said “the best way to get people boosted is to tell people to get boosted.”

“I don’t disagree,” Hasan tweeted. “The lack of a major nationwide wall to wall booster campaign and messaging strategy from Biden and the Dems has been a spectacular and deadly failure, sadly. Our booster rates are shamefully low compared to other Western countries.”

The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols then responded, saying “you cannot seriously be blaming Joe Biden for this.” (RELATED: The FDA’s Own Experts Have No Idea Why It Approved Another COVID Booster Dose)

“I’m blaming the White House and the Dems in Congress for specifically and narrowly not launching an aggressive booster campaign and for the mixed messaging on the pandemic from prominent Dem governors and mayors,” Hasan responded. “Can you point me to the aggressive booster campaign I’m missing?”

Nichols shot back at Hasan, claiming “the reason other nations have higher booster rates is that other nations are more civic than we are, less lazy, and less prone to insane conspiracy theories.”

“This literally makes no sense and you’re like a broken record – people who got two shots and didn’t get a booster can’t be equated with conspiracists who didn’t get any shots,” Hasan responded. “You can’t just recycle the out arguments from one issue to the next. Sheesh.”

Seventy-seven percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose, while 66% is fully vaccinated, according to data from The New York Times (NYT). Roughly 30% of the nation’s population has received a booster shot, according to the NYT.

Other nations have higher booster rates, such as Canada, in which 49% of their population is boosted, France which has a 55% booster rate, and Belgium with a 64% booster rate, according to the NYT.