Paulina Gretzky Shares Photos From Her Wedding To Golf Star Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky has given fans the first look at her wedding to Dustin Johnson.

The Instagram superstar and daughter of Wayne Gretzky got married to the talented golfer this past weekend in Tennessee, and the most popular couple in golf is officially hitched. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Paulina Gretzky Marries Superstar Athlete https://t.co/a6hiMQOCUj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 24, 2022

As expected, Gretzky shined on her wedding day after it was years and years in the making. You can see the first photos she released from the event below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky)

As a pro-love and pro-sports publication, it’s absolutely awesome to see Johnson and Gretzky officially married. As I said above, it was years in the making and it’s now done.

If the happy couple doesn’t put a smile on your face, I really don’t know what to tell you because it’s a very happy event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky)

They’re also without a doubt the biggest power couple in all of golf, and one of the biggest in the world of sports. Paulina is the daughter of the greatest hockey player to ever live and a star on Instagram in her own right.

Dustin Johnson is without a doubt among the top golfers on the planet. If that doesn’t make them one hell of a power couple, I don’t know what does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky)

Props to Paulina and Dustin for getting married. You just love to see it!