GOP Ads Target Vulnerable Dems Over Record Inflation

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) put out a new batch of campaign ads Wednesday tying vulnerable House Democrats to rising inflation.

The ads targeted 10 members of Congress and cited estimates from a Bloomberg article published in March that inflation will lead the average American household to pay an extra $5,200 per year, or $433 per month.

In March, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached a 40-year-high, with prices increasing nearly 8% on a year-over-year basis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported. Food prices grew 7.9% within the same timespan, while energy prices rose by 25.6%.

WATCH:

The distribution of funds from COVID-19 relief to measures unrelated to the pandemic were also highlighted, citing analysis of state and local governments by the Associated Press in March. The ads said the representatives’ votes led to Americans “paying record prices for almost everything.”

“House Democrats voted for trillions in reckless spending that funded luxury hotels, golf courses, and ski resorts,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer told The Hill in a statement. “Now every American is paying a $5,200 inflation tax every year.” (RELATED: These Are The States Where Trump’s Endorsement Actually Matters)

The GOP is widely expected to win back the House in November in the wake of low public opinion towards President Joe Biden. Two major election raters, Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball and Cook Political Report (CPR), shifted their projections of numerous House races in April, all of which benefitted the Republican Party.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.