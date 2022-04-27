Former US Marine Freed From Russian Detention In Prisoner Swap

Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine who had been jailed in Russia, was freed Wednesday as part of a prisoner swap.

Reed was sentenced to nine years in jail in 2020 and charged with endangering the “life and health” of police officers in Russia, CNN previously reported. Reed’s parents had recently been outside the White House protesting, and met with President Joe Biden on March 30 to discuss their son.

“Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly,” Biden said in a statement announcing the news. “Trevor, a former U.S. Marine, is free from Russian detention. I heard in the voices of Trevor’s parents how much they’ve worried about his health and missed his presence. And I was delighted to be able to share with them the good news about Trevor’s freedom.”

The president hinted at the circumstances upon which Reed was released, but did not go into detail in his statement. (RELATED: ‘Let Him Come Home’: Parents Beg Biden To Demand Putin Releases Their Son From Russian Prison)

Reed was released in a prisoner swap with Russian Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving 20 years in a U.S. prison for conspiring to smuggle cocaine, according to The Associated Press.

“I’m grateful for the tireless and dedicated work of Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan, and many others across our government to ensure that Trevor came home safely,” Biden said. “The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly.”

“His safe return is a testament to the priority my Administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad. We won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends,” the president added.

The U.S.–Russian prisoner swap coincides with increased tensions between the two countries amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.