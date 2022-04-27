Witness In Johnny Depp Trial Vapes & Starts Driving During Pre-Recorded Deposition

A witness in the Johnny Depp defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard started vaping and driving a car during a pre-recorded deposition played in court Wednesday.

The witness, Alejandro Romero, was a doorman for Depp and Heard during their marriage. The deposition, which was pre-recorded in January 2021, appears to have been filmed while Romero was sitting in a car, according to video from the trial.

During the deposition, Romero appeared to be using a vape pen and exhaling a white clough of vapor in his car. Additionally, toward the end of the deposition, he appeared to start driving his car while giving his testimony, according to video from the trial.

Romero was asked several questions about his observances of the couple. He was asked about one incident in particular in which the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were called to the home for a domestic disturbance on May 21, 2016, according to People. Romero testified that he did not recall “seeing any marks or bruises” on Heard’s face following the incident, the outlet continued.

The former doorman made it clear to Heard’s attorney that he did not want to be there. “I’m tired … I don’t want to deal with this court case … everybody’s got problems and I don’t want to deal with this no more,” he said, according to People. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Shares Powerful Thoughts About The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Trial)

Romero’s behavior during the deposition left the court seemingly confused after the video was played.

“I will say, Your Honor, that was the most bizarre deposition,” Heard’s lawyer said.

“I’ve never seen that before,” Judge Penney Azcarate said, according to MSN. “I’ve seen a lot of things, I’ve just never seen that.”