WWE Star Jimmy Uso Calls A Police Officer An ‘A**hole’ During Arrest

WWE star Jimmy Uso’s arrest video is out, and he was not happy with one of the officers who took him into custody!

The wrestling star was arrested last July on a DUI charge, and TMZ has now dropped the arrest video. In the video, he told the officers he only had a few beers, but it didn’t take long for things to go off the rails. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You’re the a***hole,” Uso told the officer during the arrest while clearly agitated because the officer told Uso he hoped he’d pass the test. You can watch the arrest video below.

Uso later pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge, according to the same TMZ report. So, all things considered, he didn’t end up getting in huge trouble.

Having said that, his conduct in the video was far from great, and that’s putting it lightly.

When the police pull you over, you should be as polite as possible. There’s no reason to have an attitude or call a police officer an “a**hole.”

If you feel like you’ve been treated incorrectly or inappropriately, make the case in court. You don’t go to war verbally with an officer while they’re conducting a DUI stop.

Cops have tough jobs, they deal with rude people all day and they just want to make sure they get home safely.

Uso should learn from his mistakes and learn to be a bit more polite when dealing with cops. It’s not hard to figure out.