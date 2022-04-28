Cameras Capture The Moment Kanye West Retrieves Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Sex Tapes And Gifts Them Back To Her

Kanye West retrieved Kim Kardashian’s alleged sex tapes from ex-boyfriend Ray-J and gifted them back to her during an episode of “The Kardashians” that aired Wednesday.

The video shows a dramatic phone call made by Kim to her mother, Kris Jenner, requesting she immediately come down the hallway to her hotel room in order to receive big news, according to the video. Jenner was visibly taken aback by West’s presence in the room, at which time Kardashian revealed her ex-husband had flown from New York to Los Angeles on a private mission and had somehow managed to negotiate the safe return of the alleged sex tapes and a hard drive that reportedly contained sensitive private information.

“He got me all the sex tape back, and he met up with Ray-J at the airport and got it all back for me, ” said Kardashian, as she sobbed in full view of the camera.

“I had to go to L.A. and come back – so I just traveled to get something for Kim,” said Kanye West, who visibly piqued the curiosity of Jenner, as seen in the video.

The camera zoomed in for a close-up of Kim Kardashian’s face, revealing the reality TV star’s struggle to ward off tears. Dressed head to toe in hot pink, Kardashian proceeded to address the crowd of ladies that had congregated in her hotel room.

“I wanted to show you guys…” said Kim, as she struggled to compose herself and overcome waves of emotion. “So Kanye flew in last night, and he came back this morning and I wanna show you guys what he got me.”

The dramatic music quickly set in, and the camera showed the reactions of the women in the room. “Oh my God,” said Jenner, as Kim dramatically opened a suitcase containing the alleged sex tapes. (RELATED: ‘Burn Them All The F*cking Ground’: Kim Kardashian Threatens Former Pop Star Boyfriend Over More Alleged Sex Tapes)

“The Kardashians” episode then flipped to interview-style video footage of a now more-composed version of Kardashian, as she relayed her emotions about the gift from her ex-husband.

“I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids,” she said in the video. “I want to shield them from this as much as I can, and if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like, that is the most important thing to me and I’m like, so emotional because of it. And I just … it just means a lot to me.”

Kris Jenner went on to thank West for his efforts in returning the sensitive content.

The premier episode of “The Kardashians” revealed Kardashian was terrified that her ex-boyfriend Ray-J had additional sex tapes in his possession, after a Roblox ad popped up in front of her son, according to Page Six. Kardashian feared that either he or his manager would release the tapes to the public, the outlet reported.