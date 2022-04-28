Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls On Elon Musk To Talk To Users ‘Unjustly Banned’ From Twitter

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called on Elon Musk to talk to users “unjustly” banned from the platform Thursday.

Greene said she is “cautiously optimistic” about Twitter’s prospects since Musk’s $43.4 billion purchase of the social media company Monday. She called on the Tesla CEO to join a “roundtable” of “brilliant” people banned from the platform.

“I am cautiously optimistic about the prospects for Twitter now that Elon Musk has taken over,” she said in front of the U.S. Capitol. “I don’t know Mr. Musk, but I do invite him to come talk with me in Washington D.C. I’d be happy to put together a roundtable of all the most brilliant people who have been unjustly banned from Twitter and he can see for himself the urgent necessity of doing right by them, which we all hope he will as he stated he believes in free speech.”

Twitter permanently suspended Greene’s personal account over repeatedly violating their COVID-19 misinformation policy. The Georgia representative faced her first suspension in August and had been put on “read only mode” for one week after stating that vaccines and masks do not reduce the spread of the virus.

Greene’s office previously presented the Daily Caller News Foundation with a thread of tweets where Greene stated the efficacy and safety of COVID mRNA vaccines. (RELATED: Twitter Unsuspends Marjorie Taylor Greene, Says Punishment Was An ‘Error’)

“Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out Black Lives Matter terrorists on Twitter, CNN and the rest of the Democrat Propaganda Media can spread Russia collusion lies, and just yesterday the Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani, but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics,” Greene previously said. “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.”

Musk contacted the satirical site, The Babylon Bee, after Twitter suspended the platform in early March for their post labeling President Joe Biden’s Assistant Health Secretary, Rachel Levine, “The Babylon Bee’s Man of the Year.” He then became the largest shareholder of Twitter by purchasing 9.2% stake, before finally buying the company out.

After the deal with Twitter was finalized, Musk called free speech the “bedrock of a functioning democracy” and emphasized the need to foster open debate on the platform.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.”