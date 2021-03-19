Twitter Unsuspends Marjorie Taylor Greene, Says Punishment Was An ‘Error’

Twitter unsuspended Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account Friday, saying that it had mistakenly locked her out of it following a system false-positive.

After restoring Greene’s access to her account, the social media giant told CNBC in a statement that Twitter’s AI-based rules enforcement system mistook Greene’s account to be in violation of the platform’s policies.

“We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service,” Twitter said. “In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated.”

Twitter had suspended Greene from 1 a.m. Friday until 12:45 p.m, according to FOX News. (RELATED: Office Of Congressional Conspiracy Theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene Somehow Makes Jewish Space Lasers Belief About ‘Cancel Culture’)

Her suspension came hours before Democratic California Rep. Jimmy Gomez, backed by 72 House Democrats, introduced legislation Friday trying to expel Greene from Congress.

Greene’s office expressed suspicion about the action’s timing, CNBC reported.

Following the reversal of her suspension, Greene expressed those same suspicions in a tweet, writing, “I was just told [Twitter] suspended me for 12 hrs in ‘error,’ on the same day Dems introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress. What a coincidence?”

I was just told @Twitter suspended me for 12 hrs in “error,” on the same day Dems introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress.



What a coincidence?



Twitter’s little error wasn’t resolved until after 12 hrs.@jack which employee made the “error?”



Reply to my email, Jack — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) March 19, 2021

“This is yet another attempt by the Silicon Valley Cartel to silence voices that speak out against their far-left woke orthodoxy,” Greene’s office said in a Friday statement that came before Twitter’s, FOX News reported. “It appears that Twitter is assisting Democrats in their attempt to overturn the 2020 election of Congresswoman Greene and silence not only her voice, but the voice of the Georgians who sent her to Congress.”

This was not the first time Twitter suspended Greene. Around the time of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, Twitter suspended Greene for 12 hours under their “election misinformation” policy for tweeting out that the results of the presidential election in Georgia were “stolen.”