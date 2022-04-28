Mississippi Shooting Leads To SWAT Team Standoff, 4 Dead

A shooting incident broke out Wednesday in Mississippi, leaving four dead and causing a SWAT team standoff, authorities announced.

The Gulfport Police Department responded to a reported shooting located near Magnolia Avenue and Rio Grande Street, where they discovered a male victim suffering gunshot wounds, the department said in a press release shared on Twitter. Authorities have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jeremy Reynolds, who allegedly opened fire in that area around 9:27 a.m.

Reynolds had allegedly first shot and killed three victims inside a hotel in Biloxi around 9 a.m., then traveled to Gulfport, where he allegedly fatally shot a man while carjacking him, CNN reported. The Biloxi victims were later identified as 51-year-old Mohammad Moeini and two of his hotel employees, 61-year-old Laura Lehman and 55-year-old Chad Green, the police said at a Wednesday press conference.

The victim discovered in Gulfport, 52-year-old William Waltman, was pronounced dead at the hospital some time after the carjacking, according to the press conference. (RELATED: Video Released From Fatal Shooting Involving Star Musician DaBaby)

WATCH:

“What started out as a typical, beautiful day on our Mississippi gulf coast ended in tragedy because of the senseless act of one individual. It’s really an unspeakable tragedy. It’s very random and as painful as it is, it’s not reflective of who we are,” Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said at the conference.

Witnesses told authorities that Reynolds fled in a stolen utility vehicle, which officers located on 28th Street near Canal Road, authorities said. The suspect allegedly fled to a convenience store and barricaded himself inside.

The Gulfport Police Department and Harrison County SWAT teams arrived at the scene and eventually forced their way into the building, where the suspect was found dead, the release said. A small fire was found near his body, according to CNN.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Gulfport Police Department by calling 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, the department said.