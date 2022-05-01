Bill Maher Rips Twitter For Censoring People, Says The Company ‘Failed’

Bill Maher tore Twitter to shreds with some recent comments.

The social media platform is in the process of being sold to Elon Musk for north of $40 billion, and many people see it as a huge win for freedom. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While I don’t know if Maher is pumped about Musk owning Twitter, it is clear he thinks the company has failed in a huge way when it comes to censorship.

‘Hates Everyone’: Elon Musk Slams The Left Using Only Seven Words https://t.co/WyPsPL9Otn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 30, 2022

“The argument to me is, like, has Twitter failed setting itself up in the past as the judge of what can go out there, and I would say yes, you have. You failed when you threw the New York Post off of Twitter for talking about Hunter Biden’s emails, and it turned out that was a real story,” Maher said during the Friday night episode of his hit show “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

He also ripped Twitter for censoring the Babylon Bee and lab leak theories about COVID-19. You can listen to his full comments below. They’re definitely worth checking out.

On @RealTimers @billmaher eviscerates Twitter’s censors for flagging a Babylon Bee video, satirizing Twitter’s own hypersensitivity. “You have failed, Twitter. You do need a new sheriff.” pic.twitter.com/qqkrwJgagT — Clint Olsen (@clintolsen) April 30, 2022

It’s about time more and more people spoke up against censorship, and this is just the latest time Maher has been a refreshing voice in the room.

‘Punch Them’: Bill Maher Drops The Hammer On Young People Wearing Masks https://t.co/TFtuJj6DnC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 29, 2022

If you think Twitter has been fair when it comes to censorship, you’re delusional. Look no further than people getting suspended or banned for stating biological facts, or the New York Post getting in trouble for writing about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Twitter censored a massive story about Joe Biden’s son ahead of an election. As Elon Musk pointed out himself, that was completely inappropriate.

Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Props to Maher for keeping it real as always. The world needs more people willing to accurately call balls and strikes.