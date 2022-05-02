Amazon To Foot The Bill For Employees’ Abortion Tourism

Amazon will fund up to $4,000 in annual travel expenses for employees seeking abortions, according to a company spokesman, joining several other large corporations with similar policies.

The company announced in an internal message that it will cover travel expenses for abortions when an employee cannot obtain one within 100 miles of their home and “virtual care” is not possible, according to Reuters. Citigroup, Apple, Match Group and Yelp are also covering abortion-related travel expenses for employees.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed the policy to the Daily Caller News Foundation but declined to comment further. It will go into effect retroactively, extending to Jan. 1, 2022.

The Amazon policy will cover $4,000 of travel for non-life-threatening medical procedures other than abortions as well, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Two Americas: Chasm Grows Between Red And Blue States On Hot-Button Social Issues)

Florida Enacts Protections for Unborn Babies at 15 Weeks https://t.co/IeOANY8LxM — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2022

The move comes as GOP-led states are implementing abortion limits ranging from conception to 15 weeks. Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona and Kentucky implemented new restrictions in April alone.

While the precedent set in Roe v. Wade generally bars states from banning abortion in the first six months of pregnancy, the Supreme Court could overturn that decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health or change the legal definition of fetal viability.

