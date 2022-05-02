SCOTUS Intends To Overturn Roe v. Wade: REPORT

The Supreme Court has voted to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that granted women the right to an abortion, according to a draft opinion obtained by Politico.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the opinion of the court, according to Politico.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” the opinion reportedly continued. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The vote is not final, Politico reported, and the court’s holding may still change.

The opinion is a “full-throated, unflinching repudiation” of the 1973 Supreme Court ruling, Politico reported. (RELATED: ‘Roe v. Wade Is Under Attack’: Biden Calls For Preserving Abortion In His State Of The Union Speech)

This is a breaking news story. Please return for updates.

