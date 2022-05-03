Father Arrested For Allegedly Brandishing Gun At Youth Basketball Game Facing Several Charges

A father from Boston was arrested at his son’s basketball game Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun out, sending attendees running out of the venue in a panic.

Boston law enforcement were called to The Millworks facility “for a disturbance” at around 3:00 p.m. Sunday after a man pulled a gun out during an altercation with a parent from his son’s opposing team. The suspect, Jose Mow, 34, allegedly used a handgun to threaten a 48-year-old man from New York, scaring other attendees at the game, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement.

Mow was arraigned in Ayer District Court on Monday. He was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbing a public assembly and operating a vehicle after revocation of a license, the DA’s office noted. (RELATED: Body In Barrel Found In Lake Mead)

TMZ first reported on the incident Monday.

Another weekend of AAU and we have one dad pulling a gun on the other. Thank god it jammed. This is a sad state of affairs…this video makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/mxpP18FUFD — Garrett Hickey #BearDown (@Coach_Hickey5) May 1, 2022

Witnesses at the scene said the man brandishing a firearm fled the scene. They were able to provide a description of his vehicle to the police, according to the Middlesex DA. Officers were able to locate the vehicle, which was still being driven by the suspect. Police located the firearm in a diaper bag and arrested Mow.