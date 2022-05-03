Congress Thinks The Pentagon Is Not Taking UFO Reports Seriously After Latest Briefings

Lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees are unimpressed with the classified progress reports on UFOs they received in a briefing Monday, according to Politico.

Though the office is not expected to be fully operational until June, members of the committees have said that national security agencies aren’t taking reports of highly advanced aircraft of unknown origins seriously enough, Politico reported.

Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act four months ago, which required the Pentagon to create an Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office to thoroughly investigate and analyze UFOs or “unidentified aerial phenomena,” according to the legislation.

The creation of the office was spearheaded by Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who reportedly believes that the “DoD needs to take this issue much more seriously and get in motion,” one of her aides told Politico following the briefing. Her sentiments were mirrored by Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

Rubio is reportedly “frustrated” that the office is “not moving fast enough, not doing enough, not sharing enough,” an aide told Politico. (RELATED: Stephen Hawking Had One Clear Warning About Aliens. Scientists Are Ignoring It)

Rep. Tim Burchett on UFO findings: ‘It’s a bogus cover-up’ @RepTimBurchett rips the lid off a Pentagon, UFOs not earthly, arrogance and power withholding truth. Thanks for your courage Tim, we won’t forget it. #ufotwitter @gillibrandny 7 minute interview:https://t.co/MMoKk19axO pic.twitter.com/iSeif4i24L — Nick Madrid 🇺🇦 (@NickMadrid16) May 3, 2022

Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett said that the UFO briefings were a “bogus cover-up,” in an interview with NewsNationNow.

“If these [are UFOs] this is a national defense issue for us,” Burchett told the outlet. When asked why the Pentagon is not moving fast enough or declassifying information, Burchett responded, “because they don’t want to.”

He concluded the interview by saying that “the government is part of a cover-up, and they’re not going to disclose it to us because they don’t trust us enough to have enough sense to diagnose it.”