Hollywood Star Shares Completely Naked Photo To Hit Back At ‘Old And Ugly’

Actress Lisa Rinna shared a nude photo of herself on Instagram Monday, in an effort to hit back at the “Old and Ugly” backlash directed at Paulina Porizkova’s recent bikini image.

Porizkova, a former Sports Illustrated model, became the target of ageism and was cruelly attacked by internet trolls after posting a photograph of herself in a bikini at the age of 57.

Rinna rose to her rescue by putting her body on full display for the world to see, wearing nothing but knee-high pantyhose and heels. She captioned her nude post (which you can see here) with, “[Paulina Porizkova] posed in a tiny bikini, and they called her old and ugly. I am 1 year older than Paulina. Here’s my ‘old and ugly,'” according to her Instagram.

​Rinna’s response came days after someone called Porizkova “old and ugly” and attacked her for her “fall from grace.”

Refusing to be berated by trolls, Porizkova fought back with another post, and started the hashtag #oldandugly, which has since gone viral.

“The love continues! 57 and proud! Keep posting your wonderful beautiful selves and tag #oldandugly so we can keep sharing the [love],” Porizkova said on Twitter. “This is the ageist shaming that sets my teeth on edge. Older men are distinguished, older women are ugly. People who believe prettiness equals beauty do not understand beauty,” her Instagram post read. She went on to drive her message home by saying there is “no such thing as ugly and old.” (RELATED: Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Reveals The Kind Of Porn She Likes To Watch)

Rinna, who is known for her bold attitude on social media, left absolutely nothing to the imagination in her posed photograph and even revealed a slight nip-slip to her fans.

Immediately after posting her risqué image, Rinna received huge support from other celebrities, including fashion icon Marc Jacobs, who wrote two separate responses. “Wow!” he wrote in one comment, while the other summarized his feelings about this situation with one word, saying “amazing.” Fellow “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley, Perez Hilton and Tamra Judge also voiced their support.

Porizkova couldn’t resist sharing her appreciation for Rinna. “Holy cow Lisa, you just blow everyone right out of the water. There are not enough hot emojis here,” she said.