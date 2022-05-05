‘Harmful Celebrities’: Critics Slam Kim Kardashian’s Emphasis On Body Image

Kim Kardashian stunned fans by appearing at the Met Gala wearing Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 gown, but came under fire for subjecting herself to extreme measures to lose 16 pounds to fit into it.

Critics are coming after Kardashian for putting so much emphasis on her body image and setting unrealistic and unhealthy beauty standards for her fans, according to Daily Mail. The reality TV star has been heavily criticized by fans and fellow celebrities alike.

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are…because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f***ing dress?” Lili Reinhart wrote on her Instagram, CNN reported.

“The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting,” she continued. “Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies,”

Public criticism came at the heels of Kardashian’s admission that she strictly limited her food intake for the sake of her red carpet appearance. “It was such a challenge, it was like a [movie] role, I was determined to fit [into] it,” she said, according to People.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she said, according to Vogue. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Reinhart didn’t hold back in her efforts to raise awareness to the impact of Kardashian’s messaging. “So wrong. So f***ed on 100s of levels,” she said, according to CNN. “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. … When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.” (RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Makes Her Met Gala Debut In An All Gold Show Stopper)

“I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry really gets to me sometimes and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage,” Reinhart, according to CNN. She was not alone in her outrage toward Kardashian.

“Two days ago I cried because the size of jeans that I normally wear did not fit me in a store. And yesterday, people praising for that K did, I destroyed myself. And nobody said anything and it made me question again if I was the problem,” one Twitter user said in response to Reinhart’s post.

“Can we stop acting like Kim Kardashian losing 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into her dress is cool? It’s scary and not healthy ” sports broadcaster Kendra Middleton wrote on Twitter.