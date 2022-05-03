Khloe Kardashian Makes Her Met Gala Debut In An All Gold Show Stopper

Khloe Kardashian’s Met Gala debut showcased a stunning gold fringe Moschino ballgown that perfectly accentuated her figure and gave an air of sophisticated style.

The dramatic look was on point with the Gilded Glamour theme of the evening, and showcased the true talents of her design team, who worked rapidly over the course of just 10 days to put together this perfectly-styled ensemble, according to People. “We did it in like 10 days. [Moschino creative director ]Jeremy [Scott] I love you. It’s fab,” she said, according to People.

Kardashian’s picture-perfect, floor-length gown was accented with elongated black gloves, a black, cascading satin shawl, and perfectly coiffed hair that was slicked back in perfect unison with the theme and overall aesthetic.(RELATED: Kim Kardashian Channels Her Inner Marilyn Monroe With An Iconic Met Gala Gown)

“It’s so scary but it’s fabulous and I’m so excited to be here,” she said, as she revealed her excitement about attending this milestone moment for the very first time. Kardashian walked the red carpet solo, but she definitely wasn’t alone at this event. The reality TV star dished the dirt about just how much it means to have her family attend the Met Gala alongside her. “I’m so excited that we’re all here together. I just had to be a part of this experience. It’s something I have always wanted to do. I need a glass of champagne,” she said, according to People.